Modi government takes major decision, caps trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs at 30 percent

New Delhi: In a significant development, the drug pricing regulator NPPA has capped trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer formulations at 30 percent. As per the official statement, the move, effective November 9, is expected to slash retail prices of these critical life-saving medicines by up to 70 per cent depending on their current price structures, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers statement said.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), functioning under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, implemented the Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) mechanism under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, following a gazette notification issued on Saturday.
Furthermore, retailers and hospitals must charge reduced rates from November 9 and display the revised prices in their pharmacies. Hospitals, which directly procure a substantial share of oncology medicines, are also required to prominently exhibit the new rates on their websites and will bear direct responsibility for ensuring the revised prices are implemented on the ground, it said.
Consumers can verify and check the updated drug rates through the NPPA website and the ‘Pharma Sahi Daam’ mobile app.
To ensure strict adherence, state drug controllers have been directed to enforce compliance across manufacturers, dealers, retailers, hospitals, and medical institutions.
Addressing supply-chain concerns, NPPA underscored that the rationalisation seeks to curb excessive margins in the distribution and retail channels without denting legitimate manufacturing revenues or causing artificial shortages.
(With PTI Inputs)
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