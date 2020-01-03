New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Friday said that the the Narendra Modi-led government’s next step will be to deport Rohingya refugees from India. He made the remarks while speaking at an event in Jammu.

“The next government move will be the deportation of Rohingyas. The government is considering ways to deport them”, the Indian Express quoted the minister as saying. He also claimed that the CAA had become applicable in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the contentious law was passed by the both houses of the Indian Parliament.

Furthermore, the minister also noted that the UT (Jammu) had a considerable population of Rohangiyas, for which a list would be prepared. Besides, their biometrics will also be collected.

Singh also asserted that the the Rohingya refugees belong to Myanmar and are not eligible for Indian citizenship under the CAA as they are not part of the six religious minorities (Hindu, Sikha, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian) in three neighbouring states (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan).

As per the Union Home Ministry, a total of 40,000 Rohingyas are residing in India. The Home Ministry, had last year informed the Upper House that the 22 Myanmar nationals including Rohingya had been deported, since 2017. Rohingyas originally belong to Rakhine province of Myanmar. Many of them have left the country due to alleged persecution by the majority Buddhist community.