Home

News

Modi govt takes BIG step amid LPG crisis in country, directs states to monitor cases around LPG hoarding and black marketing

Modi govt takes BIG step amid LPG crisis in country, directs states to monitor cases around LPG hoarding and black marketing

LPG Shortage: The Home Secretary, in a meeting with chiefs of the states, took a major step to avoid black marketing of LPG. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Modi govt takes BIG step amid LPG crisis in country

LPG Shortage: As the LPG shortage continues to escalate in several Indian cities, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has directed senior police officials and states to investigate suspected black marketing. They have given directions to the officers for monitoring the LPG supplies closely, along with the prevention of black marketing. This comes after LPG shortages were reported in several cities in India. The ministry aims to efficiently make the distribution process smooth, along with the maintenance of law and order.

Central govt’s meeting with states to

The Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, chaired a meeting with several chief secretaries along with the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and union territories amid the reports of LPG shortage. The meeting was conducted at almost 3 pm on Wednesday, i.e., March 11. In the meeting on Wednesday, the Home Secretary gave directions to the officials for closely tracking the supply chains of LPG cylinders. In addition, he added that strict action will be taken against those who engage in illegal sales of the LPG cylinders, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

“The home secretary said that the states/UTs and the senior police officers need to ensure there is no black marketing or hoarding by individuals or groups, which may lead to further shortages and impact household supplies. He also asked the DGPs to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in the sale and distribution of LPG cylinders,” as reported by the HT, citing an anonymous source.

States told to avoid spreading rumours

PTI on Thursday reported that senior police officials in Delhi have given directions to other officers to prepare a list of gas agencies in their jurisdictions and to develop law and order, as the LPG shortage rises in the city.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The sole motive is to maintain law and order and avoid any kind of black marketing. We want to ensure that people receive LPG cylinders through the proper distribution system,” an officer told PTI.

West Asia conflict affects oil supply in India

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the total natural gas consumption in 2024-2025 was almost 71314 MMSCM (Million Standard Cubic Meters). In this figure, the dependency on imports was 35720 MMSCM, which is over 50 per cent.

It’s evident that disruptions in the supply chains in India may create serious disruptions in the distribution.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.