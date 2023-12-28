Cash From Trash: Modi Govt Earned Over Rs 1,000 Cr From Selling Scrap; Same As Budget Of 2 Chandrayaan-3 Missions

According to the latest government report, the central government has earned nearly Rs 1,163 crore by selling scrap since October 2021. Notably, this amount could have funded two Chandrayaan-3 missions, with the moon mission costing around 600 crores.

New Delhi: The latest government report has revealed some astonishing facts that can amaze you. according to the reports, the Central Government has earned nearly Rs 1,163 crore by selling scrap since October 2021. This includes Rs 557 crore during a one-moth-long campaign in October this year. As per government’s report, 96 lakh physical files have been dispensed off in government offices since October 2021 and nearly 355 lakh square feet of space has been freed, reported News18. This move has cleaned up corridors of the officers and utilisation of freed space for other purposes.

Interestingly, the whopping amount is almost double the budget of Chandrayaan-3, that cost around Rs 600 crore. With the amount earned, the Modi-led government could fund two such missions by just selling scraps like filed, office equipment and obsolete vehicles.

“The Russian moon mission, which was unsuccessful, cost Rs 16,000 crore, and our (Chandrayaan-3) mission cost just around Rs 600 crore. Hollywood films based on moon and space missions cost over Rs 600 crore,” MoS Space, Jitendra Singh, had stated earlier this year.

The massive drive was led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. Notably, the massive drive also highlights the importance of the Central Government’s cleanliness drive with the push directly coming from the top chair of the Prime Minister.

