New Delhi: In Lok Sabha on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah sought to point out how the BJP-led NDA Government has tackled terrorism vis-a-vis the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah had just moved the statutory resolution extending the President’s rule under Article 356 in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months.

He said, “Narendra Modi Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards terror and I am sure we will be successful in achieving it with the help of our citizens.”

“They (Congress) are saying we are trampling democracy in J&K. Till now, Article 356 has been imposed (President’s rule) has been imposed 132 times, out of which the Congress has done it 93 times. Now these people will teach us democracy?” said Shah as he hit out at the Congress.

Talking about Partition, Shah said, “Hum aaj bhi kehte hain dharm ke aadhar par desh ka batwara nahi hona chahiye tha, galti aapne ki, aapki party ne ki, desh ka batwara aapne kia (We still maintain that the country should not have been divided on the basis of religion. You made the mistake, it was your party at fault, you divided the country).”

He asked, “Who called for ceasefire back then? It was Jawaharlal Nehru who did it and gave that portion (PoK) to Pakistan. You say we don’t take people into confidence, but Nehru ji did it without taking then home minister into confidence. So Manish (Tewari) ji, don’t teach us history.’

Counting out with instances of how his party cracked the whip against terrorism, Shah said, “Why wasn’t Jamaat-e-Islami banned till date? Who did you want to please? It was BJP govt that banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Who put the ban on JKLF? It was BJP who did it.”

He added, “I do not believe that the previous government did not try fighting against terrorism but there’s a difference in the method of fighting it. Where there is terrorism, we will enter their houses and tackle it in a way which would shake them.”