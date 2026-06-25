Modi govt lifts restrictions on commercial LPG supply as West Asia crisis eases

The Modi government has lifted all emergency sectoral restrictions on commercial LPG supply and partially restored bulk LPG allocations following a cool-down in the West Asia crisis.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Modi government has lifted restrictions on commercial LPG supply as West Asia crisis eases. In the recent development, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced that all restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders have been withdrawn with immediate effect, following improvement in the West Asia war crisis. Here are all the details you need to know about the decision announced by the Modi government on relaxation of restrictions on sale of commercial LPG cylinders.

What has Modi government decided on sale of commercial LPG cylinders?

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has communicated to all states after a review of the situation, and decided to relax the restrictions on sale of commercial LPG cylinders, Kota said in a post on X.

“The Government of India has reviewed the temporary LPG supply restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia crisis and has decided to restore commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels,” he added.

Some of the key directives communicated by the MoPNG are withdrawal of sectoral restrictions on non-domestic (commercial) packed LPG and resuming supplies of commercial LPGs at pre-crisis levels, Kota said.

“Bulk LPG supplies may be restored up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. Consumers with access to PNG are to continue or transition to PNG as a long-term measure,” he added.

Also read: LPG, PNG prices June 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, other cities

Kota also shared a letter from MoPNG Secretary Neeraj Mittal, who earlier during the day wrote to all states and union territories to inform the Centre’s decision on withdrawal of the restrictions.

Mittal’s letter stated that all commercial and industrial consumers’ data must continue to be captured by the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) in their databases.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

“A unified database may be maintained by sector across the 3 OMCs. Further, as already instructed, such commercial/bulk customers who have shifted to PNG shall remain on PNG,” he told the states and UTs.

If other LPG customers can access PNG and can shift to PNG or are in the process of shifting to local PNG network, they shall be permanently transitioned to PNG, Mittal said.

(With inputs from agencies)