Home

News

Modi govt makes arrangements for LPG supply for all; Issues statement

Modi govt makes arrangements for LPG supply for all; Issues statement

The Indian Oil Corp Ltd has appealed to the people not to panic and early buying or booking of the cooking gas, citing the reason that it can delay deliveries for others who need cylinders urgently.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices vary slightly from city to city.

New Delhi: Amid ongoing confusion, uncertainty, and a crisis over the alleged LPG shortage, Indian Oil Corp Ltd has issued a statement stating that domestic LPG supply remains fully secure and uninterrupted across the country.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd has appealed to the public not to panic and to avoid early buying or booking of cooking gas, citing that this could delay deliveries for others who need cylinders urgently.

“Let’s ensure the system works smoothly for everyone,” it said, adding, “Book only when required. Every Kitchen deserves its flame on time.”

Domestic LPG supply across the country remains fully secure and uninterrupted. Unusually early or panic bookings can delay deliveries for others who need cylinders urgently.

Let’s ensure the system works smoothly for everyone. Book only when required. Every Kitchen deserves its… pic.twitter.com/PqvkONXyoL — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 14, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders continue to stay above Rs 900 across metro cities in India.

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices every month, dictating how much customers have to pay for refilling cooking gas used at home and commercially in hotels, restaurants and businesses.

Here is the price list of LPG cylinders for some major Indian cities as of March 14.

List of domestic LPG cylinder prices in metros

As the name suggests, domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg size) are meant to be used for cooking purposes at home.

Here are the current domestic LPG prices in Indian metro cities:

New Delhi: ₹913 per cylinder

Mumbai: ₹912.50 per cylinder

Kolkata: ₹939 per cylinder

Chennai: ₹928.50 per cylinder

Domestic LPG cylinder prices vary slightly from city to city, depending on transportation and marginal taxes applied by state governments. However, cooking gas rates largely stay consistent across metros.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.