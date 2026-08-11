Modi govt’s new truck rules: Transport Ministry issues strict safety guidelines for tippers, dumpers

Starting April 1, 2027, India’s Road Transport Ministry will require all tippers and dumpers to have an automatic cover over their cargo while driving on public roads.

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Modi govt’s new truck rules: Transport Ministry issues strict safety guidelines for tippers, dumpers | Imsge: X

Modi Govt’s New Truck Rules: We all agree that one of the most dangerous and accident-prone things on the road is a heavily loaded truck without a proper cover. But the fear of driving behind a fully-laden truck and the anxiety that the debris might fall on the vehicle are going to end. However, all of this will change and people will travel more safely as the central government is going to impose new rules from April next year.

New Safety Requirements Rules

Road Transport and Highways Ministry has introduced new rules for trucks, tippers and dumpers, which will officially come into force from April next year. As per the new rules, it is mandatory for heavy vehicles to cover their loads while travelling on roads from April 1, 2027.

The ministry, under the Central Motor Vehicles (Twelfth Amendment) Rules, 2026, issued the notification regarding the new rules on July 28, 2026. The notification was published in the Gazette of India on August 7.

The fresh amendment makes changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, focusing on the way trucks, tippers and dumpers carry loads and whether they are secured during road travel.

After April 1, 2027 all tippers and dumpers will have to cover their load properly from the top while the vehicle is travelling on the road.

Automated Load Covers Now Mandatory

As per the official notification, trucks and tippers can use electrically operated, electromechanically operated, hydraulically operated or mechanically operated cover systems. It means that an integrated mechanism system should be installed in the vehicle that allows the load to be covered without relying only on a manually placed cover.

The vehicles can choose any suitable material for covering the roof of the load body.

Under the new rules, trucks must keep their cargo fully covered during travel. The goal is to prevent the spilling of transported material or blowing onto the road while driving.

Strict Limits Defined For Maximum Vehicle Height

Under the new rules, the mechanism used to cover the truck will not count toward its total measured height, as long as it meets safety guidelines.

The central government is going to finalise these rules after reviewing public feedback. While the amendment takes effect immediately after publication, the mandatory rule for tippers and dumpers will come into effect from April 1 next year.