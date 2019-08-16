Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and applauded the government for showing courage.

Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra, Bhagwat said, “People say about the Prime Minister that ‘woh hain to mumkin hai’ (if he is there, everything is possible), which is “not wrong”. There is a belief that if people are determined, they “can make the impossible possible,” he added.

The RSS Chief went on to point out that said Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 could be revoked because the entire society showed determination and that it was a long pending demand. He lauded Narendra Modi’s leadership and “willpower” for taking such a decision

He also said that now people of Jammu and Kashmir will have equal opportunities just like any other citizens of this country.

Earlier also, the RSS had hailed the Centre’s decision on abrogating the special status of the Valley. Welcoming the decision whole-heartedly, Indresh Kumar of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) of RSS had said, ” Today’s government has done a Himalayan task. It is a big achievement of the country’s unity. Because the then Nehru government took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, this issue was escalated. It was a big mistake of Pandit Nehru and Congress.”