New Delhi: Days after his government signed a peace deal with Bodo insurgents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that entire is thanking Bodo tribes and celebrating with them.”I welcome all those who were part of the Bodo Land Movement and have joined the mainstream. After five decades, with full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected”, said PM at a mega rally in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

Notably, this was PM Modi’s first visit to Assam after the state witnessed violent protests for over a month against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, PM Modi also acknowledged the support of all the ‘young people belonging to All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Assam Govt, who played a very positive role for this agreement’.

He also went on to mock Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in response to his ‘danda’ remark that has triggered a political storm ahead of Delhi elections. “Kabhi kabhi log danda marne ki baatein karte hain. Lekin jis Modi ko itne badi matra mein mata aur beheno ka suraksha kawach mila ho us par kitne bhi dande gir jaye, usko kuch nahi hota”, news agency ANI quoted the PM as saying.

About Bodo peace agreement

On January 27, the Centre and the Assam government inked a peace agreement with representatives of Bodo organisations, attempting to put an end to the decades-old Bodo insurgency based on the demand for carving out a separate state. The tripartite agreement announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah provides for the economic and political development of Bodos without affecting the territorial integrity of Assam.

The accord is the third Bodo peace agreement to be signed since 1993. The demand for a separate Bodoland is almost five decades old. As part of the accord, altogether 1,615 cadres of the three factions of separatist organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland laid down their arms before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal last week. They deposited 178 arms and 4,893 pieces of ammunition.