New Delhi: Several posters welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up in Kokrajhar district of Assam where he will participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement. Notably, this will be the first visit of PM Modi after Assam witnessed violent protests for over a month against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The visit comes days after the state government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi. The signing of the Bodo agreement led to the surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group NDFB.

The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years.

Earlier on Thursday, 70,000 earthen lamps were lighted in Kokrajhar to welcome PM Modi. . The Prime Minister had also retweeted the images and commented on the sight of the lamps.

Lovely and lively! Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Kokrajhar. https://t.co/LqosTe51ti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

“Thank you Kokrajhar! I am eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s programme” and “Lovely and lively! Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Kokrajhar,”the Prime Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site yesterday.

Earlier PM Modi was scheduled to visit Assam for a summit with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Ab in December, but it was cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests. Moreover, PM Modi was also invited for the inauguration of ‘Khelo India’ games in Guwahati, but that too was cancelled because of the violent anti-CAA protests.