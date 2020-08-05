New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, paving the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple in the town. After performing the bhoomi pujan, PM Modi took the stage and chanted ‘Jai Siyaram’. Addressing the devotees, he said, “This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world.” Also Read - Instead of 3D Images of Lord Ram, New York's Times Square Lights up With 'Kashmiri Lives Matter' Messages

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country… A long wait ends today… A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," said PM Modi as he addressed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

Here are top 10 quotes from his speech: Also Read - Mask, Hand Sanitiser, Dandvat Pranam: What PM Modi's Silent Actions Say

1) “Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It’ll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations,” PM Modi said.

2) “This call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today’s pious occasion,” he added.

3) PM Modi expressed gratitude for having witnessed this historical moment. “From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath…today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram,” PM Modi said.

4) “A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again – that had been going on for centuries,” PM Narendra Modi asserted.

5) “With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone’s efforts temple construction will be completed,” the PM said.