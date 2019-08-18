Thimphu: On the second and final day of his state visit to Bhutan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students of the Royal University of Bhutan and highlighted that the two nations share deep bonds due to the “history, culture and spiritual traditions”.

Starting his address, the Prime Minister said that no two countries in the world understand each other so well, and are sharing partners like India and Bhutan. He further said that the two countries are close not only due to their geography but also due to our culture and traditions.

PM Modi also spoke about the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which, he said, was benefiting 500 million Indians. He further praised the start-up culture in India, which, he said was one of the biggest in the world. He added that he was standing among the brightest youth of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister also said that history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between the two nations. Hence, he said, it was only natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other.

Expressing ‘great happiness’ that a number of young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan’s own small satellite, he said he hopes that many of the students present in his address will be scientists, engineers and innovators.

He also took the opportunity to invoke his ‘Exam Warriors’ book and said that much of what he wrote in it is inspired by teachings of Lord Buddha. He further spoke about Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission which was launched on July 22.

PM Modi said that there is no better time to be young than now as the world today offers more opportunities than ever before. He called education a ‘priceless heritage’, which he said, has been central to the ties between India and Bhutan, adding that 4000 Bhutanese students are studying in India, a number which can and should grow.

Concluding his speech, he said that Bhutan has understood compassion, happiness and the world has a lot to learn from the country and that he leaves with a lot of happiness from all.