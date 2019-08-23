Live Updates

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address by three chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

    "We did away with the practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India," said PM.

    "Today in the 21st century we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France."

    "There is a lot of chatter on climate change but not enough action is taken to tackle this crisis… India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half," assures PM.

    India will eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025, says PM.

    Prime Minister spoke of his government's plans for India and how they are filled with new-found vigor to fulfill promises made in the past five years. He then roared, "We are building a nation that the entire world will be proud of".

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the friendship between India and France is unbreakable and the two nations have shown the strength on every stage.

Addressing the Indian community at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, Modi said India and France have a century-old friendship and asserted that he was dedicating “this day to friendship”.

“The friendship between the two countries are not based on selfishness, it is based on liberty equality and fraternity,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM touched upon myriad of issues from triple talaq law, abrogation of Article 370, strike on corruption, and how this ‘New India’ aims to achieve all its goal set in the last five years before the set deadline.

Modi is in France as part of his three-nation five-day visit scheduled between August 22 and 26. From France, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain before returning to Paris for the G7 Summit.