New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on Sunday starting his two-day visit to the state, his home turf- Gujarat. The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats from Gujarat, celebrations for which will be somber, say sources, citing the Surat coaching centre fire tragedy as the reason. A total of 23 students were killed when a fire engulfed a coaching centre in Surat on Friday.

BJP president Amit Shah has also joined him in Ahmedabad.

Modi and Shah landed at the Sardar Patel airport and offered floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have reached the old State BJP headquarters at JP Chowk in the Khanpur area to address a public meet. The Prime Minister always makes the first speech at JP Chowk after every election victory. The meeting is to convey his and the party’s gratitude to the people for giving such a massive mandate.

Modi will then have a night-halt at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and visit his mother Hiraba to take her blessings at his younger brother’s house in Raisan area in Gandhinagar before leaving for Delhi.

HERE ARE ALL THE LIVE UPDATES:

BJP president Amit Shah now takes the stage and begins his speech with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai‘.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani begins address at a public meet in Ahmedabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak next.

PM Shri @narendramodi and BJP National President Shri @AmitShah pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/fgdo84LwgH — BJP (@BJP4India) May 26, 2019