New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, later today, address the much-anticipated Howdy Modi event, which will be attended by over 50,000 members of the Indian-American community, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He will be joined at the event by US President Donald Trump, who, too, is likely to address the gathering, the first-of-its-kind for a sitting US President.

However, have you ever wondered why the event has been named ‘Howdy Modi’? What does it really mean?

‘Howdy’, in simple English, means ‘How are you?’ or ‘How do you do?’ It is a widely and commonly used term in Texas and other south-western states of the US. It is used as an informal and friendly greeting.

Hence, the name ‘Howdy Modi’ or ‘How do you do, Modi.’

The event, which is the highlight of the Prime Minister’s week-long US tour, will be attended by over 60 US lawmakers. Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu woman in the US Congress, too, was scheduled to attend the event but had to withdraw at the last minute due to engagements related to her bid to become the Democrats’ nominee for the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

The ‘Howdy Modi’ event will be PM Modi’s third address to the Indian-American community and first since his re-election in May. Earlier, he addressed the community in 2014 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) and at Silicon Valley in 2016.

The PM will also address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.