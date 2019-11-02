Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Thailand. He will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nationa, East Asia and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits. The Prime Minister’s engagements on the first day include his address to the Indian community living in the country and the release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the ministry of external affairs release.

On November 3, Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on whose invitation he is visiting the country.

The Prime Minister will attend a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister for the leaders of the East Asian countries participating in the summit.