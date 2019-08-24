Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in the UAE for his two-day State visit, where he will Saturday discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the top leadership including Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Around 12.30 PM local time, he will be conferred with the ‘Order of Zayed’ and a commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi will be launched.

“Reached Abu Dhabi. Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit,” PM Modi tweeted.

It must be noted that PM Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE, and Bahrain.

From Abu Dhabi, Modi will visit Bahrain where he will hold talks with King Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji — the oldest in the Gulf region before returning to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meetings.

Modi’s visit to Bahrain is significant as it will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country. He would also meet and interact with the Indian diaspora during the visit.

In February 2018, Modi had visited UAE as Chief Guest at the World Government Summit while the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in February 2016 and then in January 2017 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.