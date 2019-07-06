New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to media over the deepening crisis in Karnataka government when he defined Modi as ‘Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India’.

Click here for all updates on Karnataka Crisis

Surjewala used the acronym while speaking on how 11 Congress-JD(S) MLAs submitted resignations from their respective Assembly segments to the Speaker and are now reported to be flying to Goa in a special chartered flight.

His comments have given way to speculations that this mass abdication was orchestrated by a national party under ‘Kamala operation’, a plan to dislodge certain state governments.

Batting away such allegations, Karnataka BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa earlier in the day said that he or his party were not catalysts in the ongoing crossroads that the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state finds itself in.

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: Me & my party have nothing to do with developments in other rival parties. I heard through media that Congress-JDS legislators have resigned from their Karnataka Assembly seats. I’m categorically reiterating that BJP has absolutely no say on the issue. pic.twitter.com/5roZgOirEQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders are presently holding an urgent meet in the national capital to discuss Karnataka’s government prospects now in the face of mass resignations by MLAs. In addition, if sources are to be believed the leaders will also mull their options on ‘party leadership’.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has decided to skip this meeting in the national capital.