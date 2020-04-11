New Delhi: The Chief Ministers of Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Punjab pitched for an extension of the ongoing lockdown to contain further spread of COVID-19 during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan have already extended the lockdown in their respective states until April 30. So, the consensus is in favour of an extension. But the CMs also raised state-specific issues to the PM, who addressed today’s meeting saying he is available round the clock for any kind of assistance. Also Read - 'Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta' Takes Us Down The Memory Lane; Encourages To Stay Home & Safe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly urged the PM to issue an extension of the national lockdown, instead of leaving the matter to the states. If the states this decision, it won't be as effective as a national lockdown, the CM is believed to have said. According to reports, Kejriwal also broached the issue of Delhi's falling tax revenue.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has urged for a three-month crop loan waiver. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked for a national package amounting to around 6% of the country’s GDP, reported the Mint. Kerala CM Pinarayu Vijayan demanded non-stop train arrangements for workers stranded in various parts of the country. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray proposed if industrial activities can be resumed.

The government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore towards the ‘India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’. Out of the total amount, Rs 7,774 crore will be used for emergency response and the rest will be sued for medium-term support for a period of 1-4 years.