New Delhi: A day after attacking the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday upped the ante against the government over rising onion prices as well as the state of the economy. Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamna, also trained guns on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her “I don’t eat onions” remark, calling it a “very childish answer on this issue”.

“At present, the economy is slowing down. But the government is not ready to accept. The prices of onion have reached Rs 200 per kilogram. The Finance Minister has also given a very childish answer on this issue. She said I do not eat onion-garlic, so do not ask me about onions. It seems the Prime Minister has no desire to resolve this issue.”

Shiv Sena also recalled the time when Narendra Modi was not the Prime Minister saying that had then expressed concern over onion price rise. “Today, his policy has changed,” claimed the Shiv Sena.

“When Modi was not the Prime Minister he had expressed concern over the rising prices of onions. While he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat he had stated that onion is a vital vegetable and added that the vegetable should be kept in the locker. Today, his policy has changed. Modi is now the Prime Minister and the economy is collapsing. Earlier, an unconscious person was cured with the smell of the onion. But that it not even possible now as the edible bulb has disappeared from the market,” the editorial said.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that the “Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill”. The Shiv Sena also wondered whether “selective acceptance of Hindu illegal immigrants will act as a trigger for a religious war in the country?”.

However, in an about-turn, Shiv Sena went ahead supporting the government in passing the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday, saying it was in the “national interest”.

It must be noted that the citizenship bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.