New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the Children’s day. Also Read - ‘Salute to Soldiers’: PM Modi Urges All to 'Light A Diya' on Diwali to Express Gratitude to Soldiers

Modi in a tweet said, “My tributes to first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.” Also Read - Pakistan Violates Multiple Ceasefires Along LoC in J&K, 4 Security Personnel Among 10 Killed

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote, “Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values.” Also Read - Congress Says No Comments, Party Leaders Criticize Barack Obama For Referring Rahul Gandhi As a ' Nervous' Leader in His Book

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana here.

Nehru led the country from 1947 to 1964, until his death.

His birthday is celebrated as the Children’s day after his death in 1964 for his fondness with children. He was popularly called “Chacha” Nehru.

Nehru was born in Allahabad on November 14, 1889 to Motilal Nehru and Swarup Rani. His father, Motilal Nehru was a prominent lawyer.