New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the 30 million follower mark on Instagram, in the process becoming the only world leader to achieve the distinction.

Sharing the news, BJP working president JP Nadda tweeted: “PM Narendra Modi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram. He is the most-followed world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth.”

The second-most followed world leader on Instagram is Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo with 25.6 million followers followed by former US President Barack Obama who has 24.8 million followers as on October 13. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has 14.9 million followers.

One of the most active world leaders on social media, the Prime Minister has 50.7 followers, behind Trump, who has 65.7 million followers. Obama, meanwhile, tops the list with 109 million followers; this also makes his account the most followed on Twitter. American singer Katy Perry, with 108 million followers has the second-most followed Twitter account in the world.

Modi has been a constant user of the microblogging platform ever since his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Hs ‘Instagram achievement’ as he has shown a keen interest of late in sharing photos and videos on Instagram as well.