New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young Indian, on the premises of the National Herald newspaper, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put up a strong face and said he is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue doing his work for the welfare of India. “Truth can’t be barricaded. Do whatever you want. Will continue to work to protect country, democracy, help maintain harmony. Will do my work whatever they may do”, the Congress leader told reporters when asked to comment on the ED’s action.Also Read - National Herald Office Sealed By Enforcement Directorate

#WATCH | Delhi: “I am not at all scared of Modi. They can put up more barricades. Truth can’t be barricaded..,” says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after reaching the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/dsJBCQKQ2C

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi skipped the meeting of the Congress MPs in Parliament on Thursday. Congress had called a meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Herald House here.

The Congress has also accused the ruling dispensation of treating the opposition leaders as “terrorists”. “The entire country is watching as an investigating agency has been deployed mindlessly against the leadership of India’s oldest political party. You (the BJP) are treating this party, its leaders and institutions as terrorists,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing came soon after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian Pvt Ltd located in the Herald House here days after the party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were grilled in connection with the National Herald case. “The word – ‘fear’ is not there in the dictionary of the Congress party,” Singhvi said, adding that the voice of the party’s leadership will not be silenced with such “cheap tactics”.