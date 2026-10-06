Modi, Shah, Bhagwat hijacked India by stealing votes and Gyanesh Kumar helped them: Rahul Gandhi’s direct attack on Central Govt

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government, alleging PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ‘hijacked India’ by stealing votes, while accusing CEC Gyanesh Kumar of helping them.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/modi-shah-bhagwat-hijacked-india-by-stealing-votes-and-gyanesh-kumar-helped-them-rahul-gandhis-direct-attack-on-central-govt-8533341/ Copy

Modi, Shah, Bhagwat hijacked India by stealing votes and Gyanesh Kumar helped them: Rahul Gandhi’s direct attack on Central Govt | image: ANI

Congress veteran leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Central Government by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hijacked India by stealing votes and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar helped them.

INDIA Bloc Protest

The Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc MPs gathered outside Parliament on Tuesday morning and carried out a march towards Nirvachan Sadan. Rahul Gandhi, the Lead protest and held sat outside Election Commission office, demanding to meet Election Commissioners. While interacting with reporters, Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had “hijacked” the country through “vote chori” carried out by the Chief Election Commissioner,” adding that all of them would face action.

#WATCH | Delhi | Amid INDIA bloc MPs’ protest against the CEC, LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, “We are not only going to counter them (BJP), but we will destroy them…What has been done to our country is called treason; nobody is going to escape.” https://t.co/iMaxfSL8Kv — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026

‘Don’t Care What BJP Says, I Am Standing Here To Protect Democracy’

Replying to a mediaperson’s question, Gandhi stated that the is standing up to “protect democracy” and he didn’t care about what the saffron party had to say.

‘Why Is The Police Stopping And Threatening Us?’

Taking to X Gandhi asked some questions to the central government –

-Why aren’t the Election Commissioners meeting us?

-Why is the police stopping and threatening us?