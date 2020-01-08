New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday saluted the workers who have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ strike, while lashing out at the Centre for its “anti-labour policies”.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.

Today, over 25 crore 🇮🇳workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest.

I salute them.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan also extended support to the workers who are protesting against the Centre. “State Government supports today’s Bharat Bandh call of different trade unions, Govt at the Centre is an anti-labour Govt,” news agency ANI reported him as saying.

It must be noted that thousands of employees are on a general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ ” to protest against anti-labour policies” of the government. The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh called by 10 Central trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government.

Over 25 crore people are expected to join their nationwide strike call in protest against the economic policies of the government.

The main demand of the central trade unions is that the Centre should drop the proposed labour reforms in the country. The development comes as the Centre recently passed a bill and proposed to merge 44 labour laws into four codes — wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.