New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by Patna Court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over his ‘why all thieves have Modi surname’ remark. “Whoever stands against RSS’ and Narendra Modi ji’s ideology is attacked, court cases are slapped. My fight is to save the Constitution, to stand for the poor and the farmers,” Gandhi told reporters after the court proceedings.

Earlier in the day as well, Gandhi had attacked BJP and RSS claiming the case was filed by the ruling party and its ideological parent to harass and intimidate him. “I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass and intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted before appearing in court.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka’s Kollkar in April, Gandhi, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi, had said, “I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court. “Rahul defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname,” the BJP leader had said. The case was referred by CJM Shashikant Roy to ACJM Kumar Gunjan.

Gandhi, who resigned as the Congress chief couple of days ago taking moral responsibility for his party’s Lok Sabha election debacle, had last visited the Bihar capital in May, when he held a roadshow for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who failed to retain the Patna Sahib seat on a Congress ticket in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.