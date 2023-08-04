Home

Big Relief For Rahul Gandhi: SC Stays His Conviction in Defamation Case Over Modi Surname Remark

The apex court earlier in the day began hearing of an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

The Supreme Court said that Rahul Gandhi will have to make out an exceptional case for a stay on conviction.

New Delhi: In a big relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over ‘Modi’ surname remarks. Earlier the Congress leader had moved the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea last month against a Surat court order convicting him in the case on March 23. The court had also sentenced the Congress leader for two years.

What Supreme Court Said on Gujarat High Court Order?

Supreme Court while granting relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. “Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him,” the Supreme Court said.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the Gujarat High Court order made for a “very interesting read” and that it had a “lot of preaching.”

The Gujarat High Court while dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s petition on July 7 had observed that “purity in politics” is the need of the hour. The court had also said that there was no reasonable ground to pause the conviction, adding that the trial court’s order was “just, proper and legal” and there was no need to interfere with it.

The High Court had also observed that the petitioner’s public reputation and the widespread media coverage of their statements seriously harm the reputation of the complainant (Purnesh Modi) and the Modi community.

While hearing the case, the Supreme Court told Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Rahul Gandhi, that he will have to make out an exceptional case for a stay on conviction.

In his reply, Singhvi said in his arguments that complainant Purnesh Modi’s original surname is not ‘Modi’ and he adopted this surname later.

“Not a single of the persons Gandhi had named during his speech has sued. This is a small community of 13 crore people and there is no uniformity, or homogeneity. Who is aggrieved in this community are only people who are BJP office-holders and suing,” Singhvi said.

Referring to the earlier verdict in the case by lower court, Singhvi said the judge treats this as a serious offence involving a moral turpitude.

“This is non-cognisable, bailable, and compoundable offence. The offence was not against society, not kidnapping, rape, or murder. How can this become an offence involving moral turpitude?” he argued.

“In democracy we have dissent, in democracy we have disagreement. What we call ‘shaleen bhasha’. Gandhi is not a hardened criminal. There are many cases filed by BJP workers, but there was never any conviction. Gandhi has already missed two sessions of the Parliament,” he added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

Rahul Was Disqualified As MP on March 24

The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the ‘Modi surname’ remark. After his conviction in the case, Rahul was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24.

What Rahul Said on ‘Modi Surname’ Remark?

While maintaining that he was not guilty in the ‘Modi surname’ remark case, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to stay his two-year conviction, enabling him to participate in the ongoing sittings of the Lok Sabha and sessions thereafter.

At a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”.

Rahul in an affidavit in the top court said that he has always maintained that he is not guilty of the offence and that the “conviction is unsustainable” and if he had to apologise and compound the offence, “he would have done it much earlier”.

Celebrations at Congress Office

Celebrations started at the Congress office after Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi Surname’ defamation case.

Satyamev Jayate, Says Congress After SC Order

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “You will see ‘Satyamev Jayate’ everywhere on Parliament premises. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today and his victory will come down heavily on Modi Ji.”

