New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the general debate. The session will be conducted virtually, with PM Modi as the first speaker today. Also Read - 'India Feels The Absence...', Rahul Gandhi Launches Veiled Attack on PM Modi on Manmohan Singh's Birthday

The Prime Minister’s address will be a pre-recorded video statement broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York. He is expected to touch on India’s priorities at the United Nations. Also Read - Indian Delegate Walks Out of UNGA in Protest After Pakistan PM Imran Khan Raises Kashmir Issue

Being one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the peace missions, India will seek to engage intensively in finalising mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: 'Rail Roko' in Punjab, Blockades in Haryana as India Witnesses Farmer Protest Over Farm Bills | Top Points

Further, reports said that India will also highlight its contribution in the global cooperation against COVID-19 through aid to more than 150 countries and as a pharmacy to the world.

Issues on sustainable development, climate change and commitments and achievement in women-led developments will also be touched upon.

India will also refer to its role as a South-south development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

This time, the theme of the 75th UNGA is ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism– confronting the COVID through effective multilateral action’.

(With agency inputs)