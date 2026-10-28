‘Modi will return to Red Fort as PM in 2029, democracy in safe hands’: BJP president Nitin Nabin

BJP President Nitin Nabin asserts PM Narendra Modi will return to the Red Fort in 2029, while criticizing Congress leadership during a rally in Delhi.

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Nitin Nabin- File image

New Delhi: In a significant statement ahead of INDIA bloc’s protest in the national capital, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday said the Congress will further sink into the “abyss” and “breathe its last” under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP chief said that the BJP will retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2029 general elections. Slamming Gandhi for questioning the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Nabin said that anarchy cannot have a place in the country.

‘People’s trust is with Narendra Modi’: BJP president Nitin Nabin

“Democracy is in safe hands. People’s trust is with Narendra Modi. Only Narendra Modi is people’s companion in their joy and sorrow, and they know it,” Nabin said while addressing a “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” march taken out by the BJP in Delhi to counter the opposition’s sustained campaign against “vote chori”.

“Given the way he is leading the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be seen hoisting the tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2029,” he said.

Nabin also said that Gandhi and the “anarchic thinking” of the Congress will take the party further into the “abyss”.

‘We want Rahul Gandhi to continue leading Congress’: Nitin Nabin

“We want Rahul Gandhi to continue leading the Congress the way he is doing now. The Congress will keep counting its last breath. And a day will come when Rahul Gandhi will remain the party’s only leader and worker,” he said.

Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and a large number of party workers, Nabin led the BJP’s “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” march in the Chandni Chowk area, marching from the Jain Lal temple to the Town Hall Chowk.

Nabin alleged that while Gandhi only feels the pain of his family, the Congress leaders try to believe the Gandhi family’s “wishes” as the law of the land.

The electoral rolls will be cleaned up and the names of every “honest” Indian, who has a right to be on the list, will be included, Nabin said, adding, “The names of infiltrators will be deleted (from the voter list), for which the BJP workers are fully prepared to put up a fight.”

Nabin also alleged that Gandhi keeps invoking democracy carrying a copy of the Constitution, but he doesn’t care for it.

(With inputs from agencies)