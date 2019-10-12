











New Delhi: A day after nearly ‘5 hours of quality time and discussion’ in the South Indian city of Mahabalipuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues including terrorism, sourcing, financing, and origins of terror. The two leaders will meet at the Tanjo Hall in Taj fisherman’s cove.

Reports have clearly stated that Kashmir conflict and Article 370 will not be taken up during the summit. “I’m not sure if Kashmir will be discussed as this will be an informal summit. We should give the two leaders time to discuss whatever they’d like to”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had asserted earlier.

The meeting aimed at finding a broad pathway on bilateral relations and building better connections between the two countries. Besides, issues pertaining to trade increased market access for products like soybean and non-basmati rice are also expected to come up during the talks.

It has also been reported that no Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be signed during the meeting between the two leaders as it is an informal one.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the Chinese President, shortly before his departure for Nepal. Later the two sides will issue separate statements about the outcomes of the two-day informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping.

Earlier on Friday, India extended a red carpet welcome to Jinping with a grand cultural performance at the airport. He was received by PM Modi at Mahabalipuram, after which they chatted animatedly and viewed the imposing seventh century rock-cut cave temples of the city. They enjoyed the picturesque and historical setting of the place which is a UNESCO world heritage site.

In the evening, Modi and Xi had a detailed discussion on their national visions, and governance priorities. “The Prime Minister explained that he had received a renewed mandate for economic development, and Xi acknowledged the mandate, saying he looked forward to working with Modi “very closely on all issues for the next 4.5 years”, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

He added that the two leaders spent “five hours of quality time” together, and most of it was on one-on-one conversation, except during the time they watched the cultural programme.