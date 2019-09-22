New Delhi: In his second engagement during his historic tour to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh members who thanked him for going ahead with the Kartarpur corridor and said they are with the Prime Minister.

“Here is now the Sikh community in Houston welcomed PM @narendramodi. The Prime Minister interacted with the members of the community, during which they congratulated PM Modi on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the Government of India,” The PMO said in a tweet.

While meeting PM Modi, the 50-member Sikh delegation presented him a ‘saropa’, and raised slogans of ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’. Later, they also took a group photo with PM Modi at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

“We are happy with Prime Minister Modi and that is why we are here. The credit for the Kartarpur corridor goes to Modi. We are very proud of him and want him to continue with his reform measures,” a member of the Sikh delegation told IANS.

“Modiji, we are with you. We are proud to be Indian,” said another member while presenting a memorandum to him.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to say that he had a successful meeting with the Sikh delegation. “I had an excellent interaction with the Sikh community in Houston. I am delighted to see their passion towards India’s development,” Modi said.

During their meeting with the PM, the Sikh delegation also thanked him for removing the names of over 300 community members from the blacklist. The Central government had earlier removed from its blacklist the names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities.

(With inputs from IANS)