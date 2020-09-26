New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, India’s pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to over 150 countries. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat LIVE News And Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation Shortly

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Modi said in a strong assurance to the international community that is battling the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Modi told the 193-member UN General Assembly that in India and the neighbourhood, "we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India."

He further assured that India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines.

This year’s high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format as world leaders did not travel to New York for the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 32 million people and more than 993,500 people have died across the world. In India, the deadly virus has infected nearly 6 million people and killed more than 93,000.