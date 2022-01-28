Moga Assembly Constituency, Punjab: Congress has fielded Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika to contest from Moga assembly constituency which will cast its ballot on February 20. Harjot Kamal, Congress MLA from Moga, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after denied ticket by the grand old party. Moments after Congress released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 20 polls, Kamal was seen in Chandigarh joining the BJP in the presence of its senior leadership, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Harjot Kamal Singh of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Ramesh Grover from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 1764 votes. Moga Assembly constituency falls under Faridkot Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique won from Faridkot Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 83256 votes by defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike from Shiromani Akali Dal.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Elections 2022: BJP to Gain 5% in Vote Share, Congress to Lose 5; Others May Get 29%
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
2017 Punjab Assembly Election:
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. Also Read - UP Elections 2022: BJP Releases Another List of 91 Candidates, Gives Ticket to 13 Ministers | Full List of Names Here
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Moga