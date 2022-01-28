Updated: January 28, 2022 8:02 PM IST

All you need to know about Moga Constituency

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique won from Faridkot Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 83256 votes by defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike from Shiromani Akali Dal. Also Read - Punjab Polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Brother Files Nomination As Independent Candidate From Bassi Pathana

