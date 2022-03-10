Moga Election Result LIVE: Moga went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022. In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.73 Moga Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 193. In 2012, there were 180 polling stations. The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Moga are: Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Dr Harjot Kamal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD); Malvika Sood, Indian National Congress (INC); Chanan Singh Wattu, Bahujan Mukti Party (BJMP); Balkaran Moga, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) (CPIMLL); Manjeet Singh Mallah, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) (SADASSM); Gurcharan Singh, Independent (IND); Gurpreet Singh Arora, Independent (IND); Navdeep Sangha, Independent (IND); Lavinder Gill, Independent (IND).Also Read - Mohali, Kharar, Derabassi Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Click To Check All The Latest Updates From Punjab Assembly Results 2022 Also Read - Rupnagar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Chamkaur Sahib Election Result LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 AM

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Moga:

7.20 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly Also Read - Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Rampura Phul, Bathinda Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Begins 8 AM