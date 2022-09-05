Mohali, Punjab: The fun at the amusement park in Mohali, Punjab turned into a tragedy as the ride, “Spinning Swing” fell down abruptly at the Dushera Grounds of Phase-8. Over 16 people have been reported to be injured, including children who have been rushed to the hospital. Actually, there was a technical fault in the swing named Drop Tower and due to this the swing fell down from a height of about 50 feet and, as a result, 10 people have been seriously injured. These include children, women, and men. Five injured have been admitted to civil and other five to private hospitals.Also Read - Video: Karni Sena Youth Leader Stabbed to Death Publicly in MP's Itarsi

Mohali Joyride Crash Caught on Camera (Viewer discretion is advised)

Spinning swing falls down abruptly in Dushera grounds of Phase-8 in Mohali, Punjab. Over 16 injured, including children. Rushed to the hospital. This is unacceptable. Hope the owner of the swing is arrested. And who from Punjab Govt gave safety approvals? pic.twitter.com/e9bCUOuoLo — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 4, 2022

MOHALI JOYRIDE CRASH: HOW DID THE MISHAP HAPPEN

According to the information received, a fair was going on at Mohali’s Phase Eight Dushera Ground under the name London Bridge. Being a Sunday, a large number of people had reached the fair with their families. There were about 30 people on the Drop Tower swing. A technical glitch occurred when the swing was spinning at a height of about 50 feet and it came down with a high force. Also Read - Akali Dal Announces Major Structural Changes: From One Family, One Ticket Policy To More Space For Youth, Women; Details Here

It is being reported that the operators of the swing have fled from the spot. As soon as the information was received, SDM Sarabjit Kaur and Naib Tehsildar Arjun Grewal reached the spot. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter. DC Amit Talwar said that the matter will be investigated and whoever is found guilty in this, strict action will be taken against them.