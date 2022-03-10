Mohali Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 3 assembly segments in the Mohali district has begun. Mohali district has three assembly segments—Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi. Mohali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. The district falls in the ‘poadh’ area of the state from where Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi hails.Also Read - Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Set For Landslide Win as Party Leads on 90 Seats

The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Mohali .

Here are the LIVE Updates for Mohali Election Result 2022:

Mohali Election Result, 1:20 PM: AAP candidate Kulwant Singh is leading by over 22,000 votes in Mohali

Mohali Election Result, 11:22 AM: AAP candidate from Kulwant Singh leads by 6,040 votes against Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Mohali Election Result, 9:35 AM: AAP candidate Kulwant Singh leading after first round from Mohali

Mohali Election Result, 8:35 AM: Counting of votes underway

Mohali Election Result, 7:15 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly