Mohali Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 3 assembly segments in the Mohali district will begin at 8 AM. Mohali district has three assembly segments—Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi. Mohali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. The district falls in the 'poadh' area of the state from where Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi hails. The CM resides at Kharar. Kharar and Mohali are considered strongholds of Congress while Derabassi is a SAD bastion.

The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, first trends are expected to pour around 8 am.

Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Mohali .

7:15 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly