New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim on Wednesday sent a legal notice to West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu for his derogatory remark. Recently Basu had said that Salim is a known ISI (Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence) agent. In response to his remark, Twitter India had recently closed his account.

“Twitter has done the right thing by closing his account,” CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim said after sending notice to Babu.

In another development, Union Minister Babul Supriyo recently had said that he will file a defamation case against Salim who had said that the former has made derogatory remarks at a girl student during his visit at Jadavpur University.

Salim claimed, on September 19, Supriyo had misbehaved with women at the university premises. Taking to Twitter, Salim had said, “Supriyo asks girls why they are wearing ‘skimpy’ clothes and what they come to university for. He went on to tell a girl to join him in his room and he will show her who he really was!”

In reply to Salim’s tweet, Supriyo said he will find a defamation case against ‘Salim who people threw out from his constituency’.

“He (Salim) has to prove his charge or pay the price. I need not defend myself against filthy losers like him.. it is nauseating and below my dignity.. my lawyers will deal with him.” he wrote on Twitter.