New Delhi: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Sunday reiterated his controversial remark on Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, saying Mohammed Ali Jinnah is still winning over the CAA.

Replying to a question about his reported remark that ‘CAA implementation would be the fulfillment of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory, the Congress MP said, “I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning.”

On December 8 last year, the Congress MP said that if the is passed by Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah over Mahatma Gandhi.

He had said this while taking part in a debate on the contentious Bill. He had said that the legislation goes against the basic principle of the Constitution of the country.

“Jinnah’s idea of Pakistan prevailed in the creation of Pakistan and our (Congress) idea of India prevailed in our constitution, which gives everybody equal right. But the problem is, this government thinks like Jinnah. They think Pakistan is a country for Muslims and we should be a country for Hindus,” Tharoor said.

He had also said that the legislation will lead to a mentality which is deeply damaging to the spirit of India and isolates Muslims.

“The partition happened because of the Muslim League, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, wanted a separate country on the basis of religion. Whereas the Congress party and Mahatma Gandhi said we are fighting for everyone’s freedom and that we will create a country that gives everybody equal rights,” Tharoor said.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.