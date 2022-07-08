New Delhi: Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted interim bail by Supreme Court in UP hate speech case, remains in Delhi Police custody. The top court further issued notice to the UP Police on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers “hate mongers”.Also Read - Alt News Co-Founder Mohd Zubair's Bail Plea Rejected, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

The division bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said the relief is subject to condition that he will not move out of the jurisdiction of the Delhi court (where he is required in connection with another FIR) and will not post any further tweets. Also Read - Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair, Arrested For 2018 Tweet, Sent To 4-Day Police Custody

“We are making it very clear, that this (interim bail) is in relation to FIR dated 1 June 2022 of Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) and not any other FIR against the petitioner. The petitioner shall not tamper electronic evidence in Bangalore (his residence) or anywhere else,” the order stated. Also Read - Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair Sent To One-Day Police Remand For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Earlier in June 27, the Delhi Police arrested Zubair days after registering an FIR based on a complaint by a man, who had been tagging the Delhi Police on social media alleging that Zubair hurt his religious sentiments and legal action should be taken against him.

An FIR under IPC Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) was registered against him earlier this month.