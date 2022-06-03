New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case which claimed that a Shivling (a symbol of Hindu deity Shiva) has been found in a pond on its premises, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that there was no need to find a ‘Shivling’ in every mosque and start a new dispute every day. He made that statement while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s third year officer training camp in Nagpur, Maharashtra.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi’s Newly Appointed LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to Take Oath On 26 May

"Now the issue of Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi) is going on. There is history, which we cannot change. That history is not made by us, nor by today's Hindus or Muslims. It happened at the time when Islam came to India with invaders. During the invasion, temples were destroyed to weaken the fortitude of the people wanting freedom. There are thousands of such temples," he said.

But the Sangh did not want to say anything on this issue, Bhagwat said, adding, "We had said what we had to say on November 9 that there was Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. We joined in it, though it was against our nature, due to some historical reasons, and due to the situation at that time. We completed that work and now we do not want to pursue any more agitations."

Everyone involved in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute should sit together and find a way with mutual consent, the RSS chief added. Furthermore he stated that the “decision of the court should be accepted by all considering the justice system as sacred and supreme.

“It is true that we have special, symbolic faith in such places, but one should not raise a new issue every day. Why escalate disputes? As to Gyanvapi, we have certain faith, some traditions, but why look for a Shiv Ling in every mosque?” the RSS chief said.

(With PTI Inputs)