Mohan Bhagwat in Madison Square Garden: RSS chief’s event in US organised in spirit of open dialogue, says Sangh

Mamdani has said he does not support the planned event at Madison Square Garden featuring RSS chief Bhagwat, who is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora later this week.

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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said the event featuring its chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York has been organised in the spirit of open dialogue and invited “anyone interested” in knowing more about the organisation to join the discussion. The remarks by senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar came amid New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s criticism of Bhagwat’s participation in the Universal Oneness Celebrations at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience,” Ambekar said in a statement.

Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects “Bharatiya” ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all, the RSS’ national media and publicity head added.

“This initiative is in line with longstanding tradition of engagement by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose,” Ambekar said.

“We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue,” he added.

It is important to note that the statement comes amid a row over Bhagwat’s visit to the US with several interfaith and civil rights organisations, including Hindus for Human Rights, Indian American Muslim Council and Interfaith Centre of New York opposing the RSS chief’s planned appearance at the Madison Square Garden event.

Mamdani has said he does not support the planned event at Madison Square Garden featuring RSS chief Bhagwat, who is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora later this week. Mamdani, however, noted that the city may not have jurisdiction to cancel the “private” event.

American singer Mary Millben has criticised Mamdani for opposing the planned event at Madison Square Garden (MSG) featuring the RSS chief later this week. “Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden (MSG) event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM @narendramodi and the @BJP4India,” Millben said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Bhagwat, who arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS’ centenary-year global outreach programme, is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic MSG on August 29.

(With PTI Inputs)