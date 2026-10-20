Mohan Bhagwat’s big warning: ‘Regime change’ plans underway to weaken India, ambitious leaders helping

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has alleged that global forces are trying to weaken India through “regime change” operations, with some ambitious leaders supporting their efforts for power.

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Mohan Bhagwat's big warning: 'Regime change' plans underway to weaken India, ambitious leaders helping (Image: PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that global forces are trying to weaken India through “regime change” operations. He alleged that some ambitious political leaders were supporting these efforts to gain power. Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the RSS’ annual Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Tuesday. The event is part of the organisation’s 101st foundation year celebrations.

“India, Hindus, and the Sangh can be dismantled in what manner, this is what the demonic forces contemplate, devise plans for, and act upon. Some people, in accordance with their very nature, join in to assist in this endeavour,” Bhagwat said.

“Due to petty power interests and a lack of wisdom, some ambitious leaders also get involved,” he added.

Bhagwat compares alleged efforts with unrest in other countries

During his address, the RSS chief referred to unrest in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal. He claimed that forces from Western countries were trying to disturb existing systems and weaken cultural and human values. “A storm has blown from the West that seeks to destroy every form of order, decency, well-being, and cultural and human values.”

He also questioned the idea that changing a government could automatically solve a country’s problems. “They say that ‘regime change’ will change the situation, but it has never happened before, and it is not happening today,” he said.

Bhagwat alleged that such operations were being carried out in different parts of the world to protect the interests of powerful groups and those who support them. He claimed that India’s progress had become an obstacle for these forces, making the country their main target.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: At RSS’ Vijayadashami celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “When our country was reeling under the attacks of foreign invaders, when they were unleashing terror on those who followed ‘svadharma’ here, and there was an atmosphere of terror here, Sant Ravidas spread the message of ‘svadharma nishtha’, social harmony, and devotion. With the example of his own life, he gave comfort to the society of the time and boosted their morale, while upholding their quality…” (Video: RSS) — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

‘Such efforts are underway in India as well’

The RSS chief said India was also facing similar attempts to create instability. He argued that firm government policies and strong leadership in recent decades had helped the country move forward despite these alleged challenges. “Such efforts are underway in India as well,” he said.

Bhagwat also praised young Indians, saying they were becoming more aware of their responsibilities towards the country and the wider world. According to him, this growing sense of responsibility within society had helped prevent the alleged plans from succeeding.

Bhagwat says protests should focus on finding solutions

Bhagwat also spoke about protests and public movements in a developing country like India. He said that disagreements and demonstrations were a normal part of a democracy, particularly when people faced problems.

“If there are problems, there will be movements. In a democracy, there will be movements,” he said. However, he stressed that protests should aim to resolve problems rather than simply oppose those in power. “But why should there be movements? They should be for solutions. The purpose of a movement is a solution.”

He added that both groups organising protests and those in positions of power had a responsibility to work towards peace and stability. Governments, officials and political leaders should focus on addressing people’s concerns, he said, while movements should also work towards practical solutions.