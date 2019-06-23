New Delhi: Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was the main accused in the 2015 sacrilege case was killed inside Nabha maximum security jail on Saturday evening. The 49-year-old Dera follower was allegedly attacked by two Sikh inmates –Mohinder Singh and Gursewak Singh with rods at around 5:45 PM yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Capgain Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the attack and warned of strict punishment for the assailants. The Punjab government has suspended the jail superintendent and the barrack-in-charge post the attack. In the wake of the killing, Singh has also ordered beefing up of security in the state. He has also urged all communities to maintain peace.

“People who are responsible for the killing have been arrested. FIR has been registered, further investigation will be done,” said Patiala Range IG AS Rai.

Bittu, one of the 150 Dera followers, who were booked by the Panchkula Police for violence was arrested last year from Himachal Pradesh. He was accused in the case related to the desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari, Faridkot in 2015. In August 2017, he was convicted for raping two of his followers. In June 2018, he was booked for alleged involvement in unlawful activities.