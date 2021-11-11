New Delhi: Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug manufactured by pharmaceutical firm Merck, and used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19, is likely to get Emergency Use Authorisation “within days”, said Dr. Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, speaking to NDTV news. He further added that the other experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19, i.e. Pfizer’s Paxlovid, may take some more time to get approval.Also Read - 19-year-old Dies Within 48 Hrs of Taking COVID-19 Vaccine in MP

Even though so far the global population was only dependent on vaccines against the deadly disease, the two antiviral drugs will make a difference, and "as we move from pandemic to endemic, these are the ones which are going to be more important than vaccination", said Dr. Vishwakarma.

Speaking further about the anti-COVID pills, he said that the "drugs can be called the final nail in the coffin of the virus by science". He added, "I think Molnupiravir will be already available to us. Five companies are sitting with the drug manufacturer… I think any day we will have the approval of Molnupiravir".

Stating that Molnupiravir’s data had been “sitting with the regulator” in India even before it was approved by the UK medicines regulator, he said, “So already SECs are looking at it. And I think they will they will get faster approval now. And therefore, it would it be safe to say that within the next one month, there would be a decision on approval for the Merck drug”.

What is the Molnupiravir and how does it work?

Molnupiravir is actually the first oral antiviral drug developed for the treatment of symptomatic Covid-19 patients. This pill can be taken at home and is meant only for adults who are at risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19 or hospitalization. Initial data on the medicine showed that it can cut down hospitalizations by half. As per reports, this drug is administered to patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 within 5 days of symptoms appearing. The Merck drug works by interfering with the coronavirus’ genetic code, a novel approach to disrupting the virus.

It is an antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems. It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

The drug targets an enzyme the coronavirus uses to reproduce itself, inserting errors into its genetic code that slows its ability to spread and take over human cells. That genetic activity has led some independent experts to question whether the drug could potentially cause mutations leading to birth defects or tumors.

What will the antiviral pill Molnupiravir cost in India?

Discussing the cost of the antiviral drug, Dr. Vishwakarma said that it will be far lower than the 700$ that is being considered in the United States for the Merck vaccine “because in America it is costly for various other reasons and not for the manufacturing cost”.

“I think here when the government of India comes into play, they will buy in bulk from these companies and of course, they will have a dual pricing system and a staggered pricing system. It might initially cost Rs. 2000 to 3000 or 4000 per cycle of treatment, then it will come down to Rs. 500 to 600 or 1,000.”

EU drug agency looking at data on Merck’s COVID-19 pill

At present, the European Union’s medicines agency has also begun reviewing Merck’s COVID-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval. Issuing a statement on it, the European Medicines Agency said that it will give “EU-wide recommendations in the shortest possible timeframe to help national authorities decide on possible early use of the medicine, for example, in emergency use settings.” The Amsterdam-based agency will give the recommendations while a comprehensive review of Molnupiravir continues ahead of a possible application to market the drug.

Currently, most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results. On Thursday, the United Kingdom became the first country to OK it.

In the UK, the pill was approved for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe diseases, such as obesity or heart disease. Patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 would take four pills of the drug twice a day for five days.