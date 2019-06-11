Lucknow: Both UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra would be on their first visit to Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after Lok Sabha poll results.

While Sonia is believed to be making a day-long visit in a thanksgiving gesture, Priyanka will be holding an introspection meeting with Congress workers of the 42 constituencies of eastern UP which she was in charge of.

Earlier, Priyanka was scheduled to reach Rae Bareli on a two-day visit on June 11. Party sources said her programme was postponed so she could accompany her mother and newly-elected Rae Bareli MP Sonia.

Both Sonia and Priyanka are expected to land at Fursatganj airstrip at 11 AM. From there, they are expected to reach Bhueamau Guest House where they will be meeting workers and holding meetings at various levels.

Sonia will be meeting regional representatives and the team which worked hard to ensure her win from Rae Bareli. The meeting is expected to be held at 5 PM on Wednesday.

Priyanka would be holding meetings with Lok Sabha candidates from 42 constituencies, city presidents, MLAs, ex-MPs and MLAs to introspect the cause of the Congress’ drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections in UP.

The party reached its lowest tally of just one win in Lok Sabha elections that too from Sonia’s constituency. What made headlines nationally and shocked the Congress leadership was the defeat of party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi at the hands of Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes.

Surprisingly, Amethi which was known as Congress stronghold for decades, was also one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which were looked after by Priyanka. This was the most important assignment given to Priyanka ever since she was appointed as Congress general secretary. Congress leader and Gandhi family aide Jyotiraditya Scindia was in charge of the rest of the 38 Lok Sabha seats which mostly were in west UP.

Along with introspection, Congress sources said Priyanka is likely to discuss ways and means to erect a party structure that could allow the party to set revival goals by 2022 Assembly polls. (Rajiv Srivastava)