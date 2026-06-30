Momos, a dark night and horror: Woman alleges sexual harassment inside moving car

A 24-year-old woman said that a man allegedly lured her out for momos and sexually harassed her inside a moving vehicle. The incident took place in East Delhi's Mandawali area.

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Momos, a dark night and horror: Woman alleges sexual harassment inside moving car | image: AI

Delhi Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Delhi where a car ride turned into a night of horror for a 24-year-old woman after she was allegedly lured by a man on the pretext of going out for momos. He then allegedly sexually harassed the victim inside a moving car. The incident took place in East Delhi’s Mandawali area. According to the woman, the accused, whom she knew, persuaded her to go out for momos. According to her, he then stopped to refill the car with CNG before taking her to a deserted area, where he allegedly sexually harassed her.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused, who was known to her, invited her out for momos. She alleged that after refilling CNG, he drove his car to a deserted area.

She alleged that the man made obscene comments in the car, demanded sexual favours and inappropriately touched her. He also didn’t let her get out of the vehicle.

What Exactly Happened?

The 24-year-old said on May 29, the accused, named Vikas, came to her room to change his clothes. He then suggested her to go out for momos. He took the victim to Pandav Nagar, had food and returned to her room.

After reaching the woman’s room, the accused changed his dress and wore his blue Ola-Uber uniform.

The accused allegedly asked the woman to come downstairs.

When she reached downstairs, the man asked her to accompany him to the CNG refuelling station. She alleged that the accused forced her to accompany him.

After refuelling CNG in the car, the accused man, instead of dropping her home, drove towards a deserted area and started touching her inappropriately and demanding sexual favours.

When she objected, he allegedly replied, ‘What’s the big deal in spending two minutes with me?”

When the victim started screaming and knocking on the car window,

He let her out and drove away. The woman said he threatened to ruin her life and kill her.

The woman said she immediately called a person named Govind and narrated the incident. Since he was in his village, he could not come to her help. She also encountered a police officer on the way home but said she was too frightened to disclose what had happened. According to the complaint, the officer arranged an auto-rickshaw for her to return home.

She later narrated the incident to her father and approached the police.

Woman Claims She Recorded the Alleged Assault

According to the victim, she also recorded the incident on her mobile phone.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Mandawali Police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A manhunt was initiated and the accused man was arrested.

In her complaint, the woman wrote that the evening outing ended in an alleged sexual assault attempt inside a moving car. She said that accused man repeatedly told her it was “just two minutes”.