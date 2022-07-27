Monkeypox LIVE Updates: A man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. The man, in his thirties, is not a contact of the first reported case of monkeypox in the national capital, but he has a history of foreign travel. The samples of the suspected patient, who has rashes and lesions, has been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. One of the contacts of the monkeypox-infected resident of Delhi has complained of body ache and is being monitored to check for any other symptoms, according to PTI. The west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. His vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover.Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: All You Need To Know About The Disease

  • 11:50 AM IST

    Monkeypox in Bihar: Need to be on alert mode, says Bihar Health Minister

    Today we had a high-level meeting regarding monkeypox where we discussed about its symptoms, testing and all other details related to it. We need to be on alert mode and follow the guidelines issued by the government, said Mangal Pandey, Bihar Health Minister

  • 11:36 AM IST

    The situation is under control and there is no need to panic, says Dr VK Paul

  • 11:35 AM IST

    WHO says monkeypox outbreak can be stopped

    The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak can be stopped, an official from the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

    “We do at this moment still believe that this outbreak of monkeypox can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups but time is going by and we all need to pull together to make that happen,” Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on Monkeypox, told reporters.