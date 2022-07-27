Monkeypox LIVE Updates: A man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. The man, in his thirties, is not a contact of the first reported case of monkeypox in the national capital, but he has a history of foreign travel. The samples of the suspected patient, who has rashes and lesions, has been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. One of the contacts of the monkeypox-infected resident of Delhi has complained of body ache and is being monitored to check for any other symptoms, according to PTI. The west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. His vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover.Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: All You Need To Know About The Disease

Monkeypox in India LIVE Updates