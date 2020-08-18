New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund, a statutory fund created under section 46 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 (DM Act). Also Read - Final Year Exams 2020: Himachal Pradesh HC Stays UGC Examination Until Supreme Court's Further Order

Notably, the top court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO seeking all contributions made to the PM Cares Fund till date to be transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).